Benzino Launches OnlyFans To Show Off His Body

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Benzino rebranded his OnlyFans as “King Zeno” and says it’s strictly about his fitness grind and showing it off for the ladies.

Benzino dropped a thirst-trap announcement on Instagram and made it crystal clear—his revamped OnlyFans is all about his ripped body and the ladies tuning in for it.

The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, who now goes by “King Zeno” on the platform, is flexing his gym grind for all to see.

In a recent video, Benzino said, “The only reason I got OnlyFans is because I work out, so I like to show my body.”

He didn’t stutter either—this is strictly for those who appreciate the gains. He’s been hitting the gym hard—about five days a week—and he’s not shy about showing off the results.

His page features workout clips, progress shots and plenty of shirtless moments, obviously.

Although he first hopped on OnlyFans back in 2020, it looks like he’s giving it a full glow-up now.

Less talking, more flexing.