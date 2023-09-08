Beyoncé Saved Lil Rel Howery’s Proposal Mid-Performance—And It Was JAY-Z’s Idea

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Rel Howery left it up to Beyoncé, JAY-Z and Miss Tina to help him nail his surprise during the Los Angeles stop on the Renaissance Tour and boy, they did not disappoint—even in the face of adversity.

During Queen Bey’s birthday celebration on Monday (September 4), Lil Rel managed to snag a slice of the spotlight in order to propose to his girlfriend, (now fiancée) Danella Lane. In an Instagram post, Lil Rel remarked on the moment while simultaneously thanking The Carter-Knowles family for their role in making his proposal a success.

“SHE SAID YES!!!!,” he wrote in the lengthy caption. “What a story lol. Thanks @mstinaknowles and Jay for helping make this special moment happen. Tonight @beyonce put on an amazing B Day show thanks for letting have a little time on your show lol to make @dannellalane my fiancée… Love On Top!!! #LoveIsInTheAir #TheProposal.”

After doing some digging, I’ve learned Lil Rel’s proposal went anything but as planned—and still turned out great. For starters, Lil Rel said he simply asked Miss Tina what would be the best song to pop the question to when he first got the idea of doing the proposal during the show. Next thing you know, he says JAY-Z chimed in and told him—not suggested—to utilize the Jumbotron screens at SoFi Stadium to make the proposal even more memorable.

Lil Rel said all hell broke loose once he agreed and was provided with a detailed list of instructions from Miss Tina. Murphy’s law s########## effect apparently began as an overly excited fan spilled their drink all over Lil Rel. Then, as soon as he decided to get up and hit the bathroom to relieve himself, he heard the proposal song, which was the classic “Love Top.” He said he almost missed his cue because he couldn’t cut his stream.

Thankfully, Beyoncé had enough stage awareness to stall for Lil Rel, giving him time to jet back to the floor so he could assume the position on bended knee. There’s a whole lot more to the story, but I’m not nearly as funny as Lil Rel, so I’ll let him tell it.

Check out the full clip of Lil Rel detailing the hilarious story behind the engagement below.