Big U Alleged Wiretap Mentions Nipsey Hussle, Sparks Awful Rumors

Big U is back in the headlines and this is not related to community work or youth football.

The streets are buzzing over talk tied to alleged wiretap transcripts that mention the late Nipsey Hussle in the same breath as “hits.” And this ain’t about hit songs.

There are allegedly transcripts connected to a superseding indictment that suggest Big U made threatening remarks about Nipsey and others. Those are heavy allegations and they include death. As of now, these are claims circulating online, but absolutely rooted in court documents tied to his ongoing RICO case. We have not independently verified the transcripts, and it is important to note that allegations in indictments are not convictions. But, walk with me.

Still, the internet is doing what the internet does. A lot of this restarts conspiracy theories surrounding Nipsey’s tragic 2019 murder. Others are pointing out that street politics and ego clashes are a part of the game, simply put. Nip’s Victory Lap became prophetic and classic after his passing. We do not want any mess, but here we are.

Big U’s reputation makes this more difficult. For years, he has been seen as a polarizing, influential figure tied to the Rollin’ 60s. He has also been praised for mentoring youth, organizing sports programs, and giving back, but you know the other side. He reportedly invented “checking in.”

These wiretaps and loose talk could be his undoing in court and in the streets. If there are recordings, they will eventually surface in court. If he’s on the record talking about offing the late legend Nip, somebody is going to pay. That’s how I see it! There are a lot of “ifs” here so we’ll wait it out.

Rest in peace to Nipsey Hussle.