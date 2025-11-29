Biggie Has Gone Viral, But Thanksgiving Should Hold This Rumor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rumor has it Jamal “Gravy” Woolard is performing as Biggie again, but the truth is way smaller than the headlines suggest.

Gravy and Thanksgiving rumors go hand-in-hand, but we are not taking about your Glammy’s leftovers. We’re talking about a beloved Hip-Hop icon and a man who once portrayed him on the big screen. The Notorious B.I.G., forever etched into the granite of Hip-Hop history, is no longer walking this Earth, yet his influence keeps echoing. And right in the middle of that echo chamber is the actor who played him, Jamal “Gravy” Woolard.

Now, let’s be real. Gravy did his thing in Notorious, but the movie didn’t exactly send shockwaves through Hollywood’s box office. Still, the man stayed grinding. He reinvented himself, leaned into acting, and built such a lane on Tubi that folks joke runs it. So, we applaud the pivot.

But this new rumor popping up online…people are not clapping. Word on the curb claims he’s out here performing as Biggie. Not performing Biggie songs in tribute, but performing as Biggie. If you take the headline at face value, they’re saying he’s “selling out shows” as the Notorious B.I.G. See below.

Let’s process this for a second.

A sold-out show? For who? For what? If we’re talking a venue that holds maybe 300 to 500 people, OK, cool. That’s a solid night, especially for a walk-through or a brief performance. But let’s not act like this man is doing 90 minutes of “Juicy” and “One More Chance.” That’s fan fiction…gotta be!

What likely happened is simple. He popped up at a club. The DJ dropped a Biggie classic. The crowd vibed. Maybe he grabbed the mic. And somebody whipped out a phone and the internet cooked up a clickable headline.

If Gravy were out here trying to make an actual touring act based on Biggie’s persona, the estate would have lawyers parachuting into his living room. LOL! Ain’t no way. Cease and desist letters everywhere. Nobody is risking Christmas with Biggie’s estate.

And honestly, Gravy has moved on. He doesn’t even go by “Gravy” anymore. It’s Jamal Woolard these days. He’s built a career on his own two feet, not Biggie’s shadow. So, hold the gravy on that jive-turkey rumor. HA!

That’s the rumor. Slice it how you want. I can keep doing these T-day themed rumors if y’all want.