Blueface Spotted Getting Cozy With Hazel-E After Prison Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Blueface popped out with Hazel-E after his prison release, sparking rumors of a new romance and officially leaving Chrisean Rock in the rearview.

Blueface Reemerges With Hazel-E After Prison Release — And Chrisean Rock’s Nowhere In Sight

Blueface wasted no time jumping back into the spotlight after his release from prison and it looks like the rapper might already have a new leading lady. Just days after fans speculated he’d reunite with Chrisean Rock, new viral footage shows him getting close to reality star and influencer Hazel-E. WOW.

The two were spotted together at a party, where Hazel-E filmed herself giving Blueface a warm welcome home. She has over a million followers on Instagram and is known for her appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and more. The video showed them hand-in-hand and all smiles and the word quickly spread across social media. There something going on here.

Hazel-E, who previously dated comedian Katt Williams, appeared to be enjoying every minute of her time with the rapper. She admitted it and I believe her when she says she wants a new stepdaddy! She said it in jest, but we think there’s considerable real in that joke.

READ ALSO: Blueface Ready To Duke It Out With Jake Paul After Gervonta Davis Fight Implodes

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock, Blueface’s on-again, off-again partner and mother of his child, played it off. I a sure she is not nearly as unbothered as she’s putting out there. She’s reportedly seeing someone else even though she was kissing all over him.

Blueface seems to be moving differently this time around. He’s been spotted celebrating his freedom with friends and a noticeably new energy. I think it may be “positive” and I have yet to see Wack 100.

And yet…this is Blueface we’re talking about. The “Thotiana” rapper is unpredictable as ever. His chemistry with Hazel-E has people watching… We hate but, but I would hate to see more toxicity from Chrisean!

Stay tuned!