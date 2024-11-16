Cam’ron Reveals He Hasn’t Seen Or Spoken To JAY-Z Following “B-Sides 2” New York Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cam’ron opens up about his last interaction with JAY-Z and reveals the shocking truth behind their lack of communication since their iconic performance at Webster Hall.

Cam’ron is opening up about his last interaction with JAY-Z, and it may serve as a rude awakening for fans who were dreaming of a reunion between the two New York Hip-Hop icons.

Speaking candidly on the latest episode of his Come And Talk To Flee podcast, Cam’ron revealed that he hasn’t spoken to JAY-Z since their performance together at the 2019 B-Sides 2 concert at Webster Hall in New York City. At the time, morale was high as the two rap legends shared the stage for one night only for a historic performance of their anthemic collaboration “Welcome To New York.”

However, since then, there’s been radio silence between the pair. According to Cam, the last communication he had with HOV came the day after the concert when Roc-A-Fella’s Juan Perez reached out on JAY-Z’s behalf.

“Juan hit me after the show, he’s like, ‘Jay, Jay wants your number so he can holler at you,’ It was dope,” Cam’ron shared. “He texts me and says, ‘Yo, that was dope last night, da da da da.’ And I’m like, ‘Yo, man, that was really dope. I appreciate you guys putting this s##t to bed and let’s rock out.'”

But things took an unexpected turn when JAY-Z sent a follow-up message that left Cam a bit puzzled.

“He’s like, ‘Yeah, man, see how much s##t we could do when n###as stop acting like it’s fake beef out here, that s##t slows s##t down.’”

Cam’ron admits he wasn’t sure how to interpret the message, and even years later, he’s still unsure about its meaning.

“I didn’t know how to take that,” he said. “I didn’t know what he meant when he texted that.”

Despite feeling confused by JAY-Z’s words, Cam’ron made it clear that there was no ill will on his part. As for the future, Cam says he hasn’t seen or heard from JAY-Z since that interaction.

“I haven’t seen or spoke to JAY-Z since then,” he said. “I spoke to Juan since then. Juan is cool. So everything that they’re doing, I respect it.”

While Cam’ron made it clear he respects JAY-Z’s hustle and music, he admits he doesn’t know where they stand.

“Are we good? I hope we good,” Cam added. “I don’t know if I see him and we speak cool. If not, it’s not going to make or break what I got going on.”

When it comes to a potential collaboration, Cam’ron says it’s not on the horizon.

“As far as a collab going on, I don’t know what a collab is. I’m not doing music, obviously he’s not doing music, so that’s not really on my plate right now.”

Despite the current silence between the two, Cam’ron and Jay-Z’s relationship is deeply rooted in the history of New York Hip-Hop, and the culture at large. Their bond was solidified with multiple collaborations, including the aforementioned “Welcome to New York City” which became a standout track from Cam’s 2004 album Killa Season. The two also appeared on each other’s projects, with Cam’ron contributing to JAY-Z’s The Blueprint 2 and HOV featuring on Cam’s LP Come Home With Me.

Watch the full clip of Cam’ron explaining how it all went down below.