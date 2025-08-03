Cardi B’s WWE SummerSlam Surprise Makes Pregnancy Rumors Crazier

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B sparked pregnancy rumors at SummerSlam with a high-drama outfit and carefully cropped camera angles while keeping her album rollout full steam ahead.

Remember my words…Cardi B is probably pregnant. I know you other media are reading this right now.

Cardi B hit the WWE SummerSlam stage Saturday night (August 2). She was a true in show-stopper. The fashion was on point, but she wasn’t doing any body slams. It was quite the opposite. But it was her body that was being looked upon and analyzed. I was looking for whether or not she’s expecting.

She was dressed in a dramatic all-black outfit draped with oversized feathers and a sweeping train. She may have thought she was hiding it, but it made me focus more. Google keeps saying, “ there is no credible information indicating that Cardi B is pregnant .” A-YO! Put some respect on my name. By now, social media is lit up. I noticed how carefully the cameras framed her. Every angle stayed high, deliberately avoiding her midsection. Just neck-up glam. She looked great and was entertaining. But…there’s a big but.

There’s a reason for all that camera trickery. While no official statement has been made, fans and critics alike are betting big that the Bronx-bred rapper is indeed pregnant. Again, this is not new information really, but remember where you heard it first.

My early rumors hinted that Cardi and her team might delay her highly anticipated album rollout due to the possible baby news. But instead of slowing down, it looks like the rumors are going full throttle. SummerSlam is one of the WWE’s biggest stages, and Cardi used it as a major spotlight for her upcoming single.

Despite the buzz, visuals of her performance aren’t out there like that. She barely performed. She just played the song and lip synched the vocals. She didn’t name the song either, so we don’t even know the title yet. For now, I am calling it “Hello” until corrected. One thing is clear—the rollout is not stopping. It’s moving fast. Am I The Drama? is a philosophical question more than an album title at this point.

Because pregnant or not, people are watching and waiting.

Host Cardi B opening the show at #SummerSlam while previewing a new song from ‘Am I The Drama’! 👀 pic.twitter.com/vp1a5eDwP4 — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) August 2, 2025