Deion Sanders found himself at the center of renewed speculation after Claudia Jordan revealed that Tracey Edmonds once directly asked Karrueche Tran whether she was romantically involved with the former NFL star—well before the public saw signs of a possible relationship.

Speaking on the Accidentally Informed podcast, Jordan said Edmonds confronted Tran at a social gathering, believed to be hosted by actress Niecy Nash, after hearing whispers about a potential connection between Tran and Sanders.

“Tracey had heard the whispers,” Jordan said. “She saw Karrueche at the event and asked her straight out, ‘Are you dating Deion?’ And Karrueche just laughed and said no.”

Jordan, who described herself as a longtime friend of Edmonds, said the moment was direct but respectful. She also shared a photo during the podcast showing Edmonds and Tran smiling together at what appeared to be the same event. “They looked like friends,” she said. “Like they were really cool with each other. That’s what makes this new development interesting.”

The conversation resurfaced after footage recently circulated of Tran appearing in Sanders’ short documentary For Your Glory, released in late July. In the video, Tran is seen sitting beside Sanders during his recovery from bladder cancer, visibly emotional and supportive. Neither Sanders nor Tran has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship.

The documentary marked the first time Sanders publicly addressed his cancer diagnosis. In the film, he opened up about the physical and emotional toll of his health battle, which included multiple surgeries and hospital stays. Tran’s presence in the film—tearful and attentive—added fuel to speculation about their closeness.

Jordan’s comments have added a new wrinkle to Sanders’ already high-profile personal life. The former athlete and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach has been under constant media scrutiny, not just for his coaching but also for his recent breakup with Edmonds after a decade-long relationship.

While there’s still no confirmation of a romance between Sanders and Tran, Jordan’s account suggests the story has been quietly unfolding for some time—long before it reached the public eye.