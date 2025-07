Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The NFL legend confirmed he was treated for bladder cancer and is now cancer-free after undergoing surgery earlier this year.

Deion Sanders disclosed Monday (July 28) that he recently battled bladder cancer, a diagnosis that explains his absence from several Colorado football events in recent months.

Speaking at a press conference in Boulder alongside urologic oncologist Dr. Janet Kukreja and athletic trainer Lauren Askevold, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach confirmed that a tumor discovered earlier this year had been surgically removed. According to Kukreja, the procedure was successful.

“I am pleased to report that the results from the surgery are that he is cured from the cancer,” Kukreja said.

Sanders, who has been affectionately known as “Coach Prime” since taking over the Buffaloes program in 2022, said the experience has taken a toll on his body. He revealed he’s lost approximately 25 pounds and has experienced lingering urinary issues.

“I can’t pee like I used to pee,” he told reporters, adding that his recovery has been physically and emotionally taxing.

Despite the health scare, Sanders appeared upbeat and lighthearted during the briefing, cracking jokes and encouraging men to stay on top of their health. “Get checked,” he urged, before offering thanks to God for his recovery.

Askevold explained that the tumor was discovered during routine tests earlier this year. Sanders had kept the diagnosis private until now, only hinting at serious health issues during a podcast appearance with former NFL player Asante Samuel in the spring. “What I’m dealing with right now is at a whole ‘nother level,” he said at the time.

The former NFL Hall of Famer and two-sport athlete has faced a string of medical setbacks in recent years. In 2022 and 2023, he underwent multiple surgeries on his left leg and foot, which led to the amputation of two toes.

Sanders missed several Colorado football camps in June while undergoing treatment. He later appeared at Big 12 Media Day earlier this month and assured the public, “Everything was OK.”

A legendary cornerback during his NFL days, Sanders played for teams including the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons. He won two Super Bowls and also had a brief MLB career. Since transitioning to coaching, he’s become one of college football’s most talked-about figures, known for his charisma, recruiting prowess and ability to turn programs around.

