Did Tory Lanez Stabbing Spark Race War Behind Bars?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez was brutally stabbed 14 times in a California prison in what insiders are calling a racially motivated hit that could spark a larger inmate war.

Yo. They tried to kill Tory Lanez. This isn’t regular drama. This is a straight-up war inside the walls of prison. Lanez got stabbed 14 TIMES in a California prison. Word is… this might be the start of a full-blown RACE WAR inside the pen. They are going wild in the p#####. Yeah, I said it. Yeah, it’s that deep. Here’s the scoop.

WAS THE STABBING A MURDER ATTEMPT?

It all went down early in the morning at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi — a name that already sounds like bad news. Around 7:20 a.m. local time, Lanez was attacked by another inmate in a common area. Bro was just trying to eat or something, and this dude came through trying to take Lanez out like it was a hit.

Here are the specs:

Seven in the back

Four in the torso

Two to the back of the head

One to the side of his face

Bruh… this wasn’t a warning. This sounds more like an attempted murder.

Both of his lungs reportedly collapsed. They rushed him to an outside hospital, where he was put on a breathing machine. Now? He’s breathing on his own again, talking and in “good spirits.” He’s thanking God and the fans. But let’s be clear… somebody tried to send this man to the upper room.

WHY DID THIS HAPPEN?

At first glance, you might think it’s over something silly. NOPE. The streets inside are saying this was racial. Word from the inside is Mexican inmates made the move, and the Black inmates are ready to respond. Can’t we all just get along? The prison is currently on lockdown, but when that yard opens up again things might get ugly.

“This wasn’t no random beef. It wasn’t personal. This was a hit. Strategic. Racial.” – Jail Source

The inmates aren’t looking at this like a fight between two men, they’re seeing it as a power move. A calculated strike against the Black community inside the walls.

WHY TARGET TORY?

You might be asking, “Why Tory though?”

Allegedy, Tory Lanez is a power player in prison.

He converted to Islam and goes by a new Muslim name.

He’s adapted to prison politics, running with the Muslims, the Black inmates

He’s been blessing folks with commissary, funding appeals for lifers and generally looking out for the brothers

But…we know Tory. He’s also reportedly been moving like a Don behind bars. Running the yard? Hmmmm. Allegedly dropping bags? Allegedly bringing in contraband? Allegedly pulling strings? This sounds crazy, but this is what is being said.

No matter what, Tory Lanez is an asset to somebody. In prison, assets turn into targets.

PRISON POLITICS

A multi-millionaire celeb helping one side, flexing and reportedly walking like a king behind bars? YIKES. This might be payback for no Mexicans in Sinners, too. I kid. Anyway, this wasn’t just a fight. Now they are talking retaliation. Kids, stay out of jail. Stay in school.

THE GOOD NEWS

Tory Lanez is alive. But now, his story just turned into something bigger: politics, race, power and pain.

Stay tuned. But more importantly, stay safe. In Tory Lanez’s case, stay dangerous.

One more thing: ya’ll celebrating his pain and near murder will see Karma in a major way.

-illseed out