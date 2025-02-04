Don Lemon Shuts Down Kanye West’s Grammys Controversy Claims 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Don Lemon went off at Kanye West after the rapper accused him of starting false rumors about being kicked out of the Grammys.

Don Lemon is firing back at Kanye West’s accusations following the Grammy Awards on Sunday night (February 2).

Speculation that West was booted out of the ceremony because of his wife Bianca Censori’s revealing outfit sparked an angry response. West believed Lemon started the rumor and blasted the veteran journalist as a “koon.”

However, on Monday (February 3) Lemon responded in a video shared on Instagram.

“First of all, Kanye, Yee, Ye, whatever your name is — I did not start a rumor about you being kicked out of the Grammys,” he said. “I actually corrected it. I saw someone on your team who asked me to correct it because it had been reported everywhere. So, first of all, get your s### straight.”

He laughed before continuing and referenced West’s MAGA ties and support for Donald Trump in 2018.

“And you, of all people, calling me a coon?” he added. “Negro, that ‘Make America Great Again’ hat must be too tight on your head.”

Earlier on Monday, Kanye West slammed Don Lemon on social media.

“This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies,” he wrote. “3 decades of innovating music and they always KOONS like this.”

Nonetheless, while Lemon initially reported hearing that Ye wasn’t invited to the Grammys and was “escorted out,” he later confirmed the rumor was untrue.

Lemon shared a video claiming a rep for Ye confirmed: “Kanye was indeed invited and he was not kicked out.”