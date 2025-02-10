Donald Trump Booed At Super Bowl? Was Kendrick Lamar The Reason?

The Super Bowl had everything—politics, Hip-Hop, sports, and drama. What you think about it all?

Donald Trump’s Super Bowl Appearance Wasn’t the Triumph He Expected—Here’s Why.

Congrats to the Philly Eagles! MVP Jalen Hurts did that!

Let’s unpack this. Donald Trump. The Super Bowl. Kendrick Lamar. If that’s not a recipe for controversy, I don’t know what is.

Whether you like it or not, Trump became the first sitting U.S. President to ever attend a Super Bowl. Now, it’s not Black History, but it is history. Football has always been the one place where America can pretend politics don’t exist. It’s the great escape. Red states, blue states, MAGA hats, Black Lives Matter patches—it all gets thrown out when the game is on. But when Trump showed up, the energy shifted instantly.

Now, let’s talk about the real elephant in the room. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both showed excitement about playing for Trump. Kelce, who allegedly isn’t a Trump supporter, sure looked hyped to be in the mix. Jalen Hurts? The Eagles’ QB kept it short and sweet when asked about Trump’s presence, basically saying, “He can do what he wants.” Read between the lines.

Oh, and speaking of rolling out the red carpet, let’s talk about the crowd reaction. Trump walked into that stadium expecting adoration. Instead? A symphony of cheers and boos. Now, depending on who you ask, the boos were louder than the cheers, or maybe it was the opposite. Rumor has it, FOX muted or altered the chorus of boos that rained down on Trumpy. Even a hint of boos is enough to get under Trump’s skin. And I think it definitely did.

KENDRICK LAMAR BROUGHT THE HOUSE DOWN—AND TRUMP LEFT THE BUILDING

Then came the halftime show. Kendrick Lamar did what Kendrick Lamar does—deliver a message. And this wasn’t just a performance. It was a politically-charged, avant-garde, protest piece wrapped in fire bars and a stadium-sized middle finger to the status quo.

Samuel L. Jackson took on the role of a Black Uncle Sam—one who looked hesitant about Kendrick’s setlist. And when it came time to perform “Not Like Us?” Oh, he went all in. And with every lyric, it felt like he was sending a message to a certain someone in the VIP box. By the way, Drake allegedly unfollowed Uncle Samuel on Instagram. He big mad!

In a shocking move, a pro-Palestine protester somehow made it on the field. He was running around like Patty Mahomes until the performance, already a clear resistance piece, became even bigger than the game itself.

Word is Trump was so furious after Kendrick’s performance that he left the Super Bowl before the game even ended. His chosen team, the Kansas City Chiefs, was getting MOLLY WOPPED, and the halftime show didn’t help. So, he left. No handshakes, no post-game locker room visit, just rolled after costing tax payers about $20 million.

WILL THE EAGLES GO TO THE WHITE HOUSE?

If history is any indicator, the Eagles probably won’t be checking in at the White House. When they won in 2017, they rejected Trump’s invitation. I don’t see them rushing to change that stance now that he’s in full dictator mode. The bigger question is whether Trump will even extend the invite at all. If the Birds get an invite, will they stand firm and decline again? It might be time to make another statement.

One thing is for sure—the refs didn’t decide this one. No controversial calls, no last-minute debates. Just an old-school beatdown, Eagles style.

Fly, Eagles, Fly.