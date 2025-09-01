Donald Trump’s Hair Has The Internet Running Wild With Conspiracies

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump’s latest public appearance has fueled wild rumors about his health, hair and even the possibility of a body double.

The internet has been set ruminating over speculation after new photos of the former president surfaced, showing him looking noticeably different. Social media wasted no time letting the jokes fly. Comments like “Where is his hair?,” “That is not a healthy man,” and “Grim Reaper do your thing” spread like wildfire, making Trump the reluctant star of another viral storm.

Trump leaves the White House this morning



(Andrew Caballero/Getty) pic.twitter.com/h3cG0GohXj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 1, 2025

Trump disappeared from public view for a few days, which only created more conspiracy. When he finally popped back up, the pictures didn’t do him any favors. His hair appeared thinner. Some even said that wig is gone! Axnd that familiar orange glow seemed dimmer than usual. The hat he wore looked tight enough to be covering something. Some of the comments I saw wondered if Trumpy had quietly gone bald.

I know you heard this next rumor. A lot of folks online are convinced he’s dealing with some kind of health crisis. His hand, which has been photographed a lot, looks like it has a recurring growth. Theories are running laps around the truth, which we do not know. They go from minor illness to something far more serious. One extreme MAGA commented, “Cut that hand off, damn it!” They want to save the president. A lot of people do not want that.

The Trump doppelgänger theory made its way back to the front. Some claim the man seen on the golf course yesterday wasn’t him at all, just a stand-in double keeping up appearances while the real Trump rests. The man is almost 80. Those naps get longer and longer…until the big nap.

Seriously, the timing couldn’t be worse. While the world deals with mass shootings, wars and global instability, Trump’s priority seemed to be hitting the golf course. Is there something we should know?

We are in the distraction era.