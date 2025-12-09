Drake Accused of ‘Disloyalty’ – Top5 Explains Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us Facts”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake’s longtime street buddy Top5 has turned on him, cosigning Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” jabs as “facts.”

Drake has survived a lot of rap chaos over the years, and having Top5 around as his unofficial street cred has helped. But that idea might be done and it is all over the place right now.

Top5 hopped on the phone with DJ Akademiks and unloaded a whole explanation about why he’s suddenly throwing shade at The Boy. According to him, Drake crossed a major line of loyalty: he posted Pressa’s diss track! And Pressa just happens to be Top5’s former friend turned rival. Yes… this is basically a loyalty tug-of-war for Drake’s attention, and yes… it sounds exactly as messy as it feels. Damn.

Things have just spiraled from there. I wonder why Drake would do that? You guys think he is under…pressa? I mean pressure! Either way, Top5 said he’s tired of being overlooked, tired of favoritism and tired of politics in Drake’s circle.

But here’s where it gets wild:

Top5 admitted he’s been secretly bumping Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” and he finally went public with it because he’s mad at Drake. And then he doubled down on that bar—yes, THAT one:

“They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs.”

Top5 says that line is FACTS, straight up. Oh man…

To me, it signals that he’s using Drake’s biggest rival to send a message: you played with the wrong one.

Now the big question:

What does Drake look like without Top5 in his corner?

Secondly: will there be more leakage?

For years, Top5 has been the gritty presence behind OVO, clapping back in the streets so Drake didn’t have to. If that protection disappears… who fills that role?

Right now it’s all strange energy, strange timing and strange things. Drake has a whole album he’s about to drop! But if Drake’s top enforcer is flipping…we have a problem.

More on this soon.

