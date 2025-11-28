Drake Allegedly Plans New “Beef” With Kendrick Lamar With “ICEMAN” Tour

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake and Kendrick Lamar are once again on a collision course since Drake reportedly has it in his mind that he needs revenge.

The Toronto megastar gears up for his ninth studio album ICEMAN and, according to DJ Akademiks, a massive 2026 global run intended to challenge the record books.

Akademiks raised eyebrows during a recent stream when he claimed Drake wants to topple Kendrick’s worldwide touring crown. Weird. First of all, he’s got to contend with Travis Scott already doing that.

Kendrick currently holds the highest grossing Hip-Hop tour ever with his Grand National trek, but I believe ol boy should read AllHipHop more.

Drake still holds the title for the biggest touring numbers in the United States, per Ak. Akademiks believes Drake is ready to chase the global title once and for all.

“I think Drake wants to beat the world record going into next year,” Akademiks said in a clip captured on X. “I think he’s saying ‘Yo I don’t need an agent really. But if I’m gonna have an agent my agent’s not gonna rep my opp. F*ck that.’”

The timing of the claim landed right as momentum around ICEMAN continues to build. The album still does not have a public release date yet insiders have been buzzing for weeks that Drake is preparing a rollout that will hit soon. Akademiks doubled down during an earlier livestream where he revealed Drizzy has been locked into the studio and zeroed in on crafting something major for supporters.

I take this with a grain of salt since homie is Team Drizzy.

“Yo Drake been off the road he’s cooking up and it’s a beautiful thing for all Drake fans,” he said. “Now we’re going to get what we really want from The Boy. N***a hit me. He says ‘Ak the stove is hot!’ I’m just letting y’all know….‘Remember I told y’all.’ The Boy is confirming man the cook-up is happening.”

Akademiks pushed fans to give Drake room to operate as he wraps the project.

“Let my boy live in peace no livestreams collabs or whatever right now,” he added. “No random distractions. We don’t want no tings trying to jump out. Let my boy cook and whenever he’s done cheffing we gon’ have a good time man. We’re about to go through one of those again I like it.”

We? OK.

If Akademiks is right Drake could be preparing his own version of a takeover or it could be the biggest flop in history. They are doing too much. Let it drop and let it rock. ICEMAN could be dope, this anticipation stuff is overdoing it!