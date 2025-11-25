Travis Scott’s “Circus Maximus Tour” Pulls In Historic $265M Despite Rap’s Chart Struggles

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott shattered records with his $265M Circus Maximus Tour while Hip-Hop proves its strength beyond Billboard charts

Travis Scott demolished every expectation in the touring world, cementing his Circus Maximus Tour as the highest-grossing solo rap expedition in music history.

The Houston native’s global rampage generated a staggering $265.1 million across 2.1 million tickets sold, according to Live Nation figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. The achievement arrives during a peculiar moment for Hip-Hop’s mainstream visibility.

For the first time since February 2, 1990, when Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend” sat at No. 41, zero rap tracks occupied the Billboard Hot 100’s top 40 positions.

The drought began when Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s 13-week chart-topper “Luther” fell off the Hot 100 dated October 25, 2025. The drought ended very quickly, after Megan Thee Stallion’s “Lover Girl” debuted at #38 for the week of November 8.

Yet Scott’s touring dominance tells a different story about Hip-Hop’s commercial power. His 80-plus shows spanned six continents, 20+ countries, and 50+ cities.

The trek kicked off in North American arenas in October 2023, before Scott conquered California’s SoFi Stadium and stadiums worldwide in Europe.

The Cactus Jack boss brought out heavyweight collaborators including Ye, Teezo Touchdown, Yung Lean, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Babyface Ray, Skilla Baby, Veeze and Nav.

His setlist featured 475 performances of “FE!N” alone, turning stadiums into rage-fueled cauldrons across the globe.

Scott’s tour supported his 2023 album Utopia, which topped the Billboard 200 with 496,000 total album-equivalent units. All 19 tracks from the LP debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, demonstrating Hip-Hop’s streaming strength even as radio play diminishes.

The genre’s touring sector continues thriving despite chart struggles. Kendrick Lamar‘s Grand National Tour with SZA has reportedly grossed $332.1 million through 34 of 47 shows, according to touring data.

Drake‘s “It’s All a Blur Tour” with 21 Savage and later J. Cole generated $320.5 million across 80 shows from July 2023 through 2024, dwarfing most pop and rock contemporaries, proving Hip-Hop’s power is still unmatched.