Megan Thee Stallion Snaps Billboard Rap Drought As “Lover Girl’ Cracks Top 40

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Lover Girl” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 38, ending the longest rap absence from the top 40 since 1990.

Megan Thee Stallion ended a historic dry spell for Hip-Hop on the Billboard Hot 100 when her new single “Lover Girl” entered the chart at No. 38 for the week of November 8, marking the first rap track to reach the top 40 in over two weeks.

The Houston rapper’s entry broke a chart silence that hadn’t happened since February 1990, when no rap songs appeared in the top 40 for consecutive weeks.

According to Billboard, “Lover Girl” garnered 8.5 million official U.S. streams, attracted a 1.5 million radio airplay audience, and sold 5,000 units in the week ending October 30.

It’s Megan’s 21st top 40 hit, adding to a chart history that already includes three No. 1s: “Savage” with Beyoncé, “WAP” alongside Cardi B and her solo single “Hiss.”

The 29-year-old released “Lover Girl” under her own label, Hot Girl Productions, which she launched in 2023 after parting ways with major label deals.

Her third studio album, Megan, arrived earlier this year as part of her independent rollout, a move that’s given her complete control over her music and business.

While Megan’s latest release gave Hip-Hop a brief return to the top 40, other rap tracks on the Hot 100 are trending downward.

NBA YoungBoy’s “Shot Callin” fell from No. 43 to 48. BigXthaPlug’s “Hell at Night” featuring Ella Langley dropped from 50 to 52. Gunna’s “wgft” with Burna Boy, however, climbed from No. 59 to 55.

The chart milestone arrives during a pivotal stretch in Megan’s career as she continues to thrive as one of Hip-Hop’s most bankable female artists while navigating a new chapter as an independent force.