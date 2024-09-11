Drumma Boy Recalls Leaking Waka Flocka Flame’s Latest Diamond Hit Featuring Wale & Roscoe Dash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Delve into the intriguing history of Waka Flocka Flame’s ‘No Hands’ and how producer Drumma Boy’s unconventional move propelled it to diamond status.

Drumma Boy has shared the surprising backstory of Waka Flocka Flame’s early anthem “No Hands” featuring Wale and Roscoe Dash.

In an Instagram post he shared on Tuesday (September 10), the Memphis-bred producer shared a video of the new plaque he received now that “No Hands” has been certified diamond by the Recording Industry of America. In the short clip, Drumma Boy remarks on leaking the record himself, telling his cameraman “they ain’t even want this song I had to leak this one.” In the caption of the post, he continued, essentially patting himself on the back for having the foresight to leak the record in light of its new milestone.

“IMAGINE me HAVING to LEAK this 1 [stressed smiley face emoji] WE ENDED UP 10 Xs PLATTY‼️ CERTIFIED DIAMOND [diamond emoji],” Drumma Boy wrote in the caption.

As he continued, Drumma Boy went on the thank Waka, Wale and Roscoe, along with Gucci Mane, who played a significant role in the creative process of this record while he was fresh out of jail.

“Shid i got SUMMO records im FIXIN to LEAK too den FYM! NAH FR [salute emoji] @laflare1017 4 BOOKIN @patchwerkstudio 1st day out! @wakaflocka @urdjuice @wale @itsricitoo & MOST OF ALL… THANKS TO YALL, THE FANS, THE DJS‼️ LISTEN 2 THIS TRACK B#TCH‼️ #HitsOnly.”

Artists such as Gillie Da King and producer Zaytoven, among others, showed love to Drumma Boy in the comments section of the original post.

“Ayyyyee yo! 🔥🔥🔥 inspired!,” Lex Luger wrote.

“Congrats,” Murder Beats added.

Waka Flocka’s “No Hands” was a major hit when it was released in 2010. The track peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart in January the year following and hit No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs Chart at one point.

Check out the post above and revisit the 2010s anthem below.