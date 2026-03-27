Druski’s “Erika Kirk” Parody Draws Ire Of Ted Cruz & MAGA

Druski’s viral sketch just pulled a U.S. senator into the conversation as Ted Cruz calls the comedian’s latest parody “beneath contempt.

Druski has built a career on making people laugh, but now he has politicians talking too. The viral comedian’s latest character has crossed from internet comedy into political commentary and Senator Ted Cruz decided to jump into the conversation.

Now, that’s a big splash.

The Atlanta native recently dropped his sketch “How Conservative Women in America Act” without warning. And he has opted to troll them for filth with this one. The clip shows Druski in heavy prosthetics portraying a conservative white woman, a character many viewers believe resembles Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk. While that connection remains speculation, the internet clearly made the association on its own. Druski ain’t talking.

So far, Erika Kirk has not publicly responded to the parody. But now the reaction has escalated beyond social media debates and into the political arena.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz entered the chat on Thursday (March 26) with a brief but pointed reaction on X. He dismissed the sketch with two sharp words.

“Beneath contempt.”

That short statement was enough to push the conversation into another gear. The video has already collected millions of views and continues to split audiences between those who see it as sharp satire and those who believe it crossed a line.

If Druski is bothered, he is not showing it. His history suggests walks anything back. He does not even explain. Instead, he tends to let the storm pass and then comes back funnier.

Some fans are praising Druski for being fearless. Others say political parody tied to real people is a risky game. He did not name any names though. Meanwhile, Cruz’s involvement shows just how far a sketch can travel when comedy, culture and politics collide.

One thing feels certain. Druski probably achieved exactly what comedians want: Attention.