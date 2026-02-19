Druski Defends Whiteface Comedy: “It’s Not A Bad Thing”

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Druski refuses to apologize for his controversial NASCAR whiteface skit, defending his comedy choices and referencing legendary performers.

Druski stands firm behind his controversial whiteface comedy performances after facing intense criticism for his September 2025 NASCAR skit that divided social media and reignited debates about racial comedy boundaries.

The comedian transformed into a stereotypical Southern white character at the Darlington NASCAR event, complete with professional makeup, a mullet, a cowboy hat and overalls, while chugging beers and singing Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.”

The four-hour makeup transformation by Georgia artist Kaylee Kehne-Swisher created such realistic results that many viewers initially failed to recognize the Black comedian beneath the disguise.

“These are things I’ve been working on for years. I’ve produced that character multiple times before I did White Face. So I was really good at doing, you know, the voices the improv on all this stuff,” Druski reasoned.

Druski’s performance included controversial moments where he spat at Black attendees and told one person to “Find something safe to do, boy,” actions that critics labeled as reinforcing harmful stereotypes and crossing comedy lines.

The video, captioned “That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN,” generated over 175 million views across social platforms but also triggered accusations of reverse racism and double standards in entertainment.

But some felt Druski’s approach was similar to Sacha Baron Cohen’s satirical methods of using disguise to expose social issues, while critics argued his performances leaned more toward offensive caricature than meaningful commentary.

The makeup artistry behind Druski’s transformation required specialized techniques typically used for film stunt doubles, involving multiple paint layers, color neutralization and alcohol-based products to ensure the disguise lasted through hours of physical comedy and beer consumption.

Defending his artistic choices, Druski referenced comedy history and the precedent set by established performers who have used racial transformation in their acts.

“I think the greats have done it like Eddie Murphy, you look at Martin Lawrence, these guys have done a really good white face, too. It’s not a bad thing, you know, but I think that’s just my vision. And most great comedians know that controversy comes behind good jokes,” he explained.