Egypt Criss Seems To Respond To Treach, Breaks Her Silence After Brutal KO Loss

Egypt Criss responds to father Treach and other critics after her knockout loss and promises she is far from finished.

First of all, I am glad she is ok. Safe and encouraged.

Egypt Criss is not hiding after that tough knockout loss, she is stepping right back into the spotlight with something to prove. The daughter of Hip-Hop royalty from Naughty By Nature and Salt-N-Pepa took to social media to address fans, critics and anyone questioning her decision to step into the boxing ring after her difficult debut.

If you saw the fight, you already know it ended in dramatic fashion. The second-round stoppage against Olympic-level striker Jade Jones had people talking, debating and in some cases pointing fingers. But Egypt made it clear she is not here for excuses or blame games.

She seemed to address her father, Treach, who blasted her husband. He and some other critics suggested she was improperly guided in the fight. Egypt shut that down quickly and took full ownership of the outcome.

“First of all, I’m a grown woman that makes my own decisions. No one no one directs me. No one brainwashes me. No one does anything that makes me no one makes me do anything I don’t want to do.”

She also defended her team and even praised the sportsmanship between her and Jones after the fight. I am not sure what role her man took in the fight, but he was there in the video training for something himself

“So regardless, I’m happy that I did. I’m so proud of myself and no one’s going to take nothing away from me cuz I’m just going to come in even hotter and ready.”

Instead, she spoke directly to supporters.

“That’s right. That’s right. I just wanted to let y’all know, thank you to all my true supporters out there that really, you know, checked on me, wanted to make sure I was good. Your girl’s always great. This just fueled me 15 times more to come back even harder cuz you already know this ain’t it for me.”

She made it clear that simply stepping into the ring was a personal victory.

“I got in there, got my feet wet, I went out on my shield, and that’s all that really matters. Y’all can’t say I don’t got heart.”

Perhaps the biggest takeaway is that Egypt is not walking away from boxing. If anything, she sounds more motivated.

“Nothing got me discouraged. It just got me fueled.”

Whether she returns to the ring soon or takes more time to develop remains to be seen. One thing is clear though. Egypt Criss is not letting one loss define her story.

Here is the whole fight since she said nobody saw what happened before or after.



