Treach Sounds Off After Daughter Egypt Criss Suffers Brutal Knockout In Boxing Debut

Treach is speaking out after his daughter Egypt Criss suffered a brutal knockout against Olympic champion Jade Jones.

Here we go.

Keeping it real with y’all. This is exactly what I was waiting for. I wanted to hear what Treach had to say after his daughter stepped into the ring and suffered a brutal knockout.

If you watched the fight, you already know the moment was tough to see. Egypt Criss, the daughter of Treach of Naughty By Nature and Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa, was knocked out in the second round of her boxing debut. The loss came at the hands of Jade Jones, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Taekwondo who recently transitioned into professional boxing.

Pepa was in attendance and even got highlighted by the broadcast as a celebrity guest during the event. But once the bell rang, the tone quickly changed. Jones wasted little time asserting her dominance, flooring Egypt with a series of powerful left hooks before the fight was stopped in the second round.

Many observers say the matchup never made sense in the first place.

Egypt was essentially a novice stepping into a combat sport against an elite athlete with decades of high-level experience in martial arts. That is a dangerous gap in preparation and competition.

Before this fight, Egypt had been calling out Chrisean Rock, another celebrity who has flirted with boxing. Instead, she found herself across the ring from a decorated Olympic champion. That jump in competition proved costly.

Treach did not hold back when he addressed the situation publicly. He posted a message directed at his daughter and the people around her:

“To My Darling Daughter Egypt Pt.1, When you Marry a Clout Chasing Clown like this that Brainwashes you to take care of him & to have him train you & set you up what did you expect? I LOVE YOU. As far as him & the team around you, y’all put my daughter in harm’s way. That karma comes back quick. You reap what you sow.” The image below is not her, but him…the husband. View this post on Instagram

That is clearly a father speaking from emotion.

The message also suggests Treach believes Egypt’s husband and those advising her played a role in pushing her into a fight she may not have been ready for.

Once 50 Cent began commenting on the situation online, it felt like the moment crossed fully into the social media spectacle that surrounds celebrity boxing these days. What should have been a sporting event quickly became another viral talking point.

To Egypt’s credit, she looked confident before the fight. She stepped on the scale strong, posed proudly, and appeared to be in excellent physical condition. But physique alone does not replace years of combat experience, especially when facing someone who has already dominated at the Olympic level.

That raises a bigger question about how this fight was sanctioned.

Combat sports are supposed to protect fighters, especially inexperienced ones. Putting a beginner in the ring with someone who has spent decades competing at the highest level of martial arts raises legitimate concerns.

In some ways, the second-round knockout may have actually prevented something worse. If the fight had gone longer, Egypt could have taken far more punishment.

So, let us shift the spotlight to the people who helped organize the bout and whether better judgment should have prevailed before the contracts were signed.

Why This Fight Drew So Much Attention

Celebrity boxing and crossover fights have become increasingly common over the past decade. Influencers, musicians, and athletes from other sports have all stepped into the ring, often drawing huge online audiences. However, the sport still relies on commissions and sanctioning bodies to approve matchups and maintain fighter safety.

What do you think about the matchup and the knockout? Drop your thoughts in the comments.