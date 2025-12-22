Treach Steps Out Solo With Ice-T & New Mixtape

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

This happens after more […]

Treach is finally stepping into solo territory and for Hip-Hop purists, this is a moment decades in the making.

The legendary rapper and former lead MC of Naughty By Nature is officially striking out on his own for the first time in his career, telling AllHipHop exclusively his debut solo project is coming son. This happens after more than 30 years as one of rap’s most respected voices.

YUP! One of the most technically gifted lyricists Hip-Hop has ever seen is going solo.

For years, Treach has been a highly decorated veteran who, at his peak, carried New Jersey on his back. Revered for his tongue-twisting precision, razor-sharp metaphors, and rare ability to balance lyrical warfare with chart-ready anthems, Treach has long stood in a class of his own. Now, he’s bringing all of that energy into a solo release…unfiltered and direct.

The project will arrive as a free mixtape, given directly to the public. Leading the charge is a first single “Lay Low.” This song, which we’ve heard, features his longtime friend and brother Ice-T. You already know what this means – respect and bars.

The full mixtape project is slated to drop New Year’s Eve, positioning Treach to start 2026 on his own terms. For fans, this is a long-overdue new beginning.

Sources close to the situation (wink wink) say much of the material was recorded during the COVID era, with Treach patiently waiting for the right moment to release it. That patience may pay off: there are reportedly vaults of unreleased music, suggesting this mixtape could be just the first wave of a larger rollout in the months ahead.

If you grew up debating lyricism, songs, breath control and street authenticity…this matters. A Treach solo project is unfinished business.

What do you think? Drop your thoughts in the comments.