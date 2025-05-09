EXCLUSIVE: Young Thug Pops Up In NYC, Drops Album News & Teases Fashion Move

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Young Thug quietly popped up in NYC and illseed got the scoop!

Exclusive illseed Rumors!

Young Thug pulled a surprise appearance in New York City this week—and almost no one saw it coming. While the paparazzi were busy chasing the Diddy trial, Thugger was quietly spotted at an exclusive event that had fans buzzing. According to our sources, the Atlanta rapper was promoting a new fashion line, Sp5der. But there’s a twist: Spyder already exists as a brand, so I was initially confused. There is no confusion here. Shout out to the homie Thugger for advancing his business interests.

What is clear is that Thug was in great spirits. He was surrounded by fans and family and gracious to all. Even in a private, exclusive setting, he made time to connect with supporters without a hint of ego.

And here’s the real deal, Young Thug finally gave fans a clue about his long-awaited album. In a casual moment on Instagram, he revealed that it will come out some time in June. No specific date yet, but that’s enough to set social media on fire. This summer’s about to be hot. Streets is watching.

The upcoming album, Uy Scuti, is already building momentum thanks to its lead single, “Money on Money” featuring Future. With the music heating up and a fashion play, it looks like Young Thug is gearing up for a full-scale takeover this summer. And the feds are off his back, thankfully.

By the way, a red super giant star located in the constellation Scutum, known for being one of the largest stars in the Milky Way. OK! I hear. you, big dog.