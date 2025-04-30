Fat Joe In Legal & Street Mess—T.A., Cuban Link & Pistol Pete

Fat Joe has filed a defamation lawsuit against his former hypeman T.A., but this could go left.

Choke No Joe interviewed another man and it’s getting serious. Terrance “T.A.” Dixon got on the live too and this turned into a messy street gossip salad. Choke talked to the man that accused Fat Joe of some crazy stuff after running around with Fat Joe as a hype man.

Now, Fat Joe is suing Dixon for defamation after Dixon publicly accused the Bronx rapper of being a p###. This not the 1990s and Joe is not having it legally, but it’s getting into dangerous grounds. Dixon apparently put some sensational stuff on social media that has caused this to transpire. Head here for the news report: “Fat Joe Says He’s Being Extorted For $20M By His Ex-Hype Man”



According to the lawsuit, which I haven’t verified, Dixon claimed on social media that Joe flew a 16-year-old girl across state lines for that s-e-x thing. This is an allegation Joe’s legal team straight up denies. In fact, he say it was a part of an extortion plot. According to Joe, this dude is out for the money. The rapper’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, argued this is a calculated shake-down attempt that simply didn’t work.

This interview was crazy, Dixon and Choke talk for a long time, even explaining when Diddy stole his girl. Wild! He claims Fat Joe used to try the same with him too. Anyway, Dixon starts talking about Fat Joe at the 23-minute mark.

Here’s something to note, Dixon was an aspiring rapper that started out as a battle MC. He also says he wrote Fat Joe’s rhymes during his 18 years being down with the crew, so this “hype man” label isn’t 100 percent accurate.

T.A. and Fat Joe worked together from 2006 until about 2019, per the lawsuit. Now T.A. says that Joe owed him money. It should be noted that this fella is represented by Tyrone Blackburn. It gets deep now. You may realize that Blackburn is also in a case representing Diddy accuser Lil Rodney. Hmmm…Diddy and Joe are pretty cool. Could there be a link?

Blackburn had a lot to say on his own IG. This isn’t in our first report.

Check this out:

Tyrone_Blackburn – @joetacopina_spal, you ran and filed a baseless lawsuit against my client and me in the SDNY, alleging Defamation and Intentional Infliction of emotional distress in an attempt to get ahead of the forthcoming lawsuit against your client @fatjoe. No matter how hard you try to deflect and cherry-pick emails and conversations, your client has a lot of explaining to do. I invited you and me to meet with the SDNY Prosecutors, but you have yet to respond. You can bring your baseless accusation of extortion, and I will bring the 19-min audio recording of your client’s felonious henchman, Pistol Pete, soliciting a former member of Terror Squad to lure my client to a specific location for Pistol Pete and his thugs to “pound him out.”

Your client, @fatjoe , ordered a hit job against my client. Pistol Pete also discusses how he had to run down on @tonyyayo a member of @gunitbrands due to some feud with @50cent and run up into clubs to attack other victims. Your client should also prepare to answer questions surrounding two additional recordings where two females discuss your client’s disgusting pattern of grooming and sleeping with 16-year-old children.

What is going on? I am exhausted at all this crazy stuff. Nobody cares about music anymore? Anyway, some of the name mentioned you know but Pistol Pete may be less familiar. Pete is a real OG in the streets. Here’s an interview and it’s a real serious interview.

Oh, yeah…former Terror Squad member Cuban Links had a lot to say about this on his Instagram. Go over there if you want to see it. I think these dudes should get in a ring and have a Battle Royale.