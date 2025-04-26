French Montana Was All Smiles—Until This Diddy Question Made Him Walk Away

French Montana shut down an airport interview after a reporter blindsided him with a question about Diddy.

French Montana Walks Out on “Reporter” After Diddy Question

It’s crazy how things work these days. You barely pull up to AllHipHop anymore, but you’ll entertain any Average Joe with a camera. It makes no sense. Shout out to French Montana, though. We’ve actually been to his house in the past. Hung out when he dated Khloé Kardashian. He had a pet monkey and all that.

Recently, Frenchie was spotted at an airport and approached by a so-called “reporter.” It could have been someone lurking around asking celebrities questions in hopes of getting a viral clip or an actual reporter.

At first, the person asked French a pretty harmless question about the Met Gala and this year’s theme. Cool, right? But just as quickly, the conversation veered straight into the deep end of the pool. Those “Diddy” waters run deep. Yep, he went there.

French and his team didn’t hesitate. They immediately shut down and walked away. Now, what’s funny is that French could have easily answered, brushed it off and kept it moving. But clearly, he wasn’t in the mood for any surprises. He mumbled “come on…” and bounced. It seemed like French initially trusted the guy to stay professional or reasonable, but he crossed that line. Part of me respects it, but the rest of me knows it was going to go left.

From there, it got messy. The “reporter” kept recording, even after it was clear French didn’t want to engage. To make it worse, he was live streaming. The whole thing was seen by others. People in his comments hyped him up but also told him to be careful. At the end, the guy flexed like he was ready to do something, insisting he “wasn’t scared.” Well, of course you’re not scared. You’re standing in an airport filming someone who’s just trying to catch a flight.

Let’s be real: that dude will probably never get close to French Montana again. If he does, it’ll be a miracle. This whole situation is a reflection of how chasing clout for pop views has shifted the game. TMZ and similar outlets have completely changed the culture, encouraging randoms to prioritize viral moments over real journalism. At AllHipHop, we actually respect the artist and the culture. If sensitive topics come up, you approach them with dignity and respect—not ambush tactics. Oh well.

Hopefully, we’ll catch up with French again under better circumstances and have a real conversation. Until then, y’all have a great day—and remember, real media still matters (and exists).