Here’s Why Diddy Likely Turned Down Feds’ Plea Deal

Diddy has reportedly rejected a federal plea deal of 15 to life, opting to fight the charges in court rather than accept a lengthy prison sentence.

Diddy versus the federal government is on the menu, but it was almost derailed. On Thursday (May 1), Diddy officially turned down a plea deal offered by the feds. I caught wind of this, but it happened so fast, I couldn’t add it to the site fast enough.

The question is—why?

Why would a man facing serious federal charges say no to a deal? Sources say the offer on the table was 15 to life. Yes, you read that right. A minimum of 15 years in prison, potentially more depending on the final charges and sentencing outcomes. The feds boast a conviction rate north of 90 percent, but some of the lawyers I know aren’t convinced they have a strong case. Anyway, Diddy isn’t going to swallow a pill that big.

I also heard that Diddy rejected the offer because he believes the government doesn’t have enough to convict him. Scary. He’s betting on his legal team to poke holes in the case. I already said he may be considering an insanity-type of defense, essentially saying he was too high to do this crazy stuff on purpose. Rolling the dice instead of taking a guaranteed double-digit bid? That’s a bold move, especially with the feds playing hardball. But, they may know something we don’t.

By the way, we talked to the lawyer of Diddy’s ex Misa Hylton. He gave some insight on what the family is going through toward the end.

What do you think?

-illseed out!