Ice Spice gave fans a peek into her private life by posting a photo with Sauce Gardner that all but confirmed their long-rumored romance.

Ice Spice appears to have quietly confirmed her rumored relationship with NFL star Sauce Gardner on Tuesday night by posting a photo of the two getting close on Instagram.

The Bronx-born rapper shared a carousel of images on Tuesday (April 29), giving followers a glimpse into her low-key 2025.

Tucked between mirror selfies and casual snapshots was a photo taken by Gardner himself, showing Ice Spice leaning into him affectionately.

Though neither has publicly addressed their relationship status, the post marks the first time either has shared a photo that openly hints at a romantic connection.

Gardner plays cornerback for the New York Jets and earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2022.

The two have been the subject of dating rumors for months, fueled by sightings at public events and subtle social media interactions.

Gardner appeared in the background of one of Ice Spice’s Instagram posts earlier this year.

Speculation intensified after the pair attended a UFC event together, where they were caught on the kiss cam in an awkward moment.

Instead of leaning in, both appeared visibly uncomfortable and turned away. UFC president Dana White didn’t hold back during the livestream, saying, “That’s her boyfriend? They’re acting like they don’t even f#####’ know each other.”

Dana White clowned Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner for dodging the kiss cam like it was a title fight. pic.twitter.com/Uvh2kjqD7P — Iseh (@IsehReports) April 12, 2025

Despite the awkward moment, Ice Spice’s latest post seems to speak louder than words.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice fans are eagerly anticipating new music. The rapper teased a new track last month, revealing she’s embracing her “thick again” era. The song follows speculation surrounding her noticeable weight loss.

The playful snippet featured Ice Spice rapping, “She got thin, but she went and got thick again. Shorty got back on her oats,” a clear nod to her recent body transformation.