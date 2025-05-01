Is Ryan Coogler Creating “Sinners” Universe?

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners was such a hit that fans turned their sequel hopes into a full-blown rumor!

Sinners is so good.

The movie has everybody wanting more. I sure do and, if you saw the end, you know what I am thinking. We all thought it! There is a clear and present pathway to a SCU aka The Sin-ematic Universe. But, we were hoodwinked!

Ryan Coogler sparked the frenzy on the Internet and he didn’t even do it. What do I mean? Some genius with Photoshop and way too much time on their hands cooked up a fake Sinners Cinematic Universe slate. They had Coogler up there and a timeline looking like a Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. Oh they got me good!

It all started when Franklin Leonard, founder of The Black List and longtime champion of underrepresented storytellers, posted the gag image on X (formerly Twitter). The picture shows Coogler onstage looking like Kevin Feige. There was a lineup of fake future Sinners spin-offs – dates and all! There was Sinners 2: Sin Harder (LMAO!), Smoke & Stack: Origins and more! Now, I am not going to act like we have not seen this PROPOSED online.

Twitter user @OhBe_Won hit us with:

“SINematic Universe was right there!”

The jokes kept flying! Some different version of the series, cracking their own jokes. Somebody said Sinners prequel set in 1990s Chicago would be it. I agree. Anyway, everybody is living in a fantasy! Myself included, because I felt like this was going to happen, but not this fast.

Ryan Coogler has made it clear the “franchise factory” is not really his thing right now. And with Sinners hitting both critically and commercially, who can blame him for wanting to go indie and weird again? Marvel has to be mad they did not pick him to do the new Blade. Franklin Leonard did have some good news:

“I don’t think you have to worry. He’s definitely gonna have an essentially blank check for the next one.”

That’s the win right there. Bro has an original movie concept that is breaking records all over the place! Coogler’s in that rare class now and the world is his oyster!

For now, Sinners is still in theaters, doing numbers and reminding the world that original Black genre storytelling is all the things you want. If Coogler does ever return for a real Sinners sequel, I just hope they finally let us have that Limerick for Sinners musical. LOL! Long live the SINematic Universe, even if it’s just in our dreams and nightmares.