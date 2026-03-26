J. Cole Confirms Rumors He Fought Diddy In 2013

J. Cole finally confirms the long rumored 2013 VMAs altercation with Diddy and explains why he kept the story quiet for years.

J. Cole finally decided to open the vault on one of Hip-Hop’s most whispered about altercations.

After more than a decade of speculation, the Dreamville general has confirmed he really did get into a physical confrontation with Sean “Diddy” Combs during a 2013 MTV VMAs after party. For years, the story was like folklore. Now we know it was not just barbershop talk.

Speaking recently on Cam’ron’s Talk With Flee platform, Cole admitted the moment was real but explained why he kept quiet. According to Cole, timing and respect played a major role in his silence.

“I was gonna put it out because me & Puff were cool, we were in a good spot, but when everything happened, I’m like, nah, I don’t wanna give the world more ammo,” he said in the clip.

“Everything” is coded language for Diddy was in some sh#t!

Cole said he had every intention of telling the story at some point, but once the legal troubles surrounding Diddy became “a thing” and he opted not to.

Ironically, the origin of the clash sounds like pure Hip-Hop competitiveness. Punch, president of TDE, previously gave his own eyewitness recollection during a 2022 appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion. According to Punch, the tension stemmed from Kendrick Lamar’s now legendary verse on Jay Electronica’s Control, the same verse where Kendrick boldly declared himself the King of New York and sent lyrical warning shots across the genre.

“[Jay-Z] and Puff are doing the dinner that they usually do. This whole thing was packed like 70-30 celebrities,” Punch said at the time. “Puff and Cole were talking about the verse, and they ended up getting into a little back and forth. When we came in, Cole and Kendrick were talking about…the verse. Puff came back over, and the argument sparked up again. So from there they ended up getting in the whole scuffle in the club.”

Today the story lands differently.

Diddy’s 2025 conviction has him in the bing for a couple of years.

Whoopsies!