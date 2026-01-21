Jadakiss Reveals J. Cole / Lox Mixtape Plans Alongside “The Fall-Off”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jadakiss says J. Cole is quietly plotting a one two punch with The Fall-Off and a mixtape over classic Lox beats.

Jadakiss is spilling rumors now.

The Fall-Off and a surprise mixtape are on the way. I guess that is no longer a surprise, eh? Hip-Hop purists are leaning forward. During a recent episode of the Joe & Jada podcast, Jada casually tossed out a detail that landed like a brick of raw in a church. According to him, J. Cole has more than one thing loading and one of those things involves rapping over classic Lox instrumentals.

Speaking with Fat Joe, Jadakiss said, “He’s got a project coming out called The Fall-Off, and he’s got a mixtape where he used some of The Lox [beats]. He rhymed over ‘Money, Power Respect,’ and he rhymed over ‘Can I Live.’ Killed them sh#ts. Cole is coming back in a major way.” Yeah, Cole!

Naturally, Joe brought up the elephant in the room.

Cole’s 2024 lyrical standoff-turned-back off with Kendrick Lamar left some fans underwhelmed. Some are still upset like Fat Joe. He’s not “upset” like a fan, but he’s saying you suck for backing out of a battle. Jadakiss was not moved.

He responded, “Once you hear his bars, all of that sh*t don’t matter. He’s coming crazy… It’s all about the music. You’re going off the internet.” Jada also went a step further and suggested that The Fall-Off could put Cole right back into the Big 3 conversation. I did not think. he left. Who replaced him?

Cole World did not confirm the existence of an additional mixtape or anything involving Lox beats. People are excited. Maybe this is Cole’s year? I hope so.

If this really comes to pass, we can give him a pass.