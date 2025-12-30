Jim Jones Trolls 50 Cent, Internet Goes Left With Wild Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A new Jim Jones concert clip sparked wild 50 Cent rumors, but the video and the DJ involved tell a very different story.

50 Cent is the myth and sometimes runs faster than the facts. Recently, a video resurfaced showing a packed Jim Jones concert where the DJ floated an idea that trolled people that saw it after the fact. The DJ said he was thinking about playing “Many Men” and wanted to make sure it was cool with Jim first. Permission was granted, the record dropped, the crowd erupted…the the rumors took over.

From there, the story mutated. One media outlet decided that DJ Drewski from Hot 97 was called by 50 Cent and became a cartoon-like villain. That rumor says he demanded the record be played to get at Jim. On paper, that sounds exactly like something 50 might do if this were a movie. In reality, the video itself tells a regular story if you simply listen to it.

In the clip, Drewski clearly asks Jim Jones for permission. Jim clearly says it is fine. Drewski even acknowledges that there is history and tension, but also makes it clear the moment is about the crowd and the music. 50 Cent The Master Puppeteer does not show up or out.

This is not breaking news, but we have to make something out of nothing, it seems.

DJ Drewski jumped into the comments and flatly denied being pressured or bullied into anything. When people pushed harder, he rejected it again. That should have been the end of the story, but bad actors kept filming. And in media, it never stops.

What makes this moment frustrating is not the rumor itself, but how easily misinformation now spreads under the banner of Hip-Hop media. At AllHipHop, rumors were once about curiosity and it was cool. Now too many folks are just making things up and hoping for a click, like or share. The new year is coming fast and the game needs to stop this somehow. We are bleeding out.