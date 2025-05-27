Kai Cenat’s Streamer University May Be Newest HBCU—Critics Cry Foul

Kai Cenat’s Streamers University is being accused of lacking diversity, but critics may be overlooking who it was built for and why it matters.

Streamer Kai Cenat is catching some heat—again. This time, folks are raising eyebrows over the student roster at his so-called “Streamers University.” Word on the internet is that the entire student body is Black. That alone made some people hilariously label it an HBCU, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Apparently, a few people (mostly white, from what it seems) are upset that there isn’t a more diverse mix of students enrolled. Whether that’s a real issue or just online hate is up for debate. For the record, I don’t know what the official student body looks like at this “university” or if this “Streamer University” is even a legitimate institution. I can tell you this, a quick look and I saw a both a white person and an Asian person, so people are really hating. But one thing I do know for certain? Drake gave the commencement speech over the weekend. That alone made it feel like a cultural moment. I also heard T.I.’s son King Harris was trying to get in. So yeah, it’s major. And he’s not the only one.

Kai Cenat is a force of nature, and clearly, he’s not slowing down.

Now, about this controversy—what’s the actual problem here? There are plenty of resources, schools and courses out there for learning how to stream. Kai isn’t running the only show in town. More importantly, nothing in his public behavior or business dealings suggests he’s excluding people. He actually strikes me as someone who welcomes everyone but just happens to have a fanbase that’s largely Black. That’s not discrimination—that’s resonance.

Could this turn into a bigger issue? Maybe. We’re in a hyper-sensitive era, where outrage can go viral in minutes. And let’s be honest, the new generation of “Karens” have their own way of flipping the narrative. Some of us have long had to find unconventional paths to success because so many doors have been slammed in our faces. Streaming isn’t always as lucrative as it seems, but Kai flipped the whole system. Now, you’ve got elders going live on Twitch, and corporations are lining up just to get a piece of what he’s built.

At the end of the day, if you want in, step up your streaming game. Whatever the criteria is to be part of Streamers University, that’s what it is. Let’s not cry discrimination every time something doesn’t include you, especially when it was built by someone who was once left out himself.

