Kanye West & Bianca Censori Rumors Fly After They’re Spotted Together In Spain

In videos making the rounds on social media, the couple was seen meeting up for dinner at Indian fusion restaurant Cala d’Or in Majorca on Friday night (April 18).

It appears to mark a turning point in their marriage, after the Daily Mail reported their alleged split in February. The perceived breaking point seemed to come amid West’s latest Twitter spree in which he spouted his antisemitic beliefs and claimed to be a Nazi.

Ye Kanye West yesterday in Mallorca, Spain with Bianca and 88-Keys. pic.twitter.com/Gn5LDYD7ZA — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) April 19, 2025

West married Censori, an Australian architect and Yeezy employee, in a private ceremony in December 2022, just weeks after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Initially, there was uncertainty about the legal status of their union, as reports indicated the couple didn’t immediately obtain an official marriage certificate.

But by late 2023, documents surfaced suggesting they had secured a confidential marriage license in California. Their relationship quickly became a major topic of public fascination, with Censori making headlines for her X-rated fashion choices and prominent presence alongside West at high-profile events such as the Grammy Awards and international fashion weeks.

Despite their whirlwind romance and frequent public appearances, West and Censori’s marriage has faced significant scrutiny and challenges. Rumors of marital strife intensified following Censori’s controversial red carpet attire and West’s increasingly erratic social media activity.

West appeared to confirm their separation through lyrics in the WW3 album, expressing longing for Censori and referencing their troubled relationship. While there has been no official legal confirmation of a divorce, recent reports and West’s own music strongly suggest that the couple did split after two years of marriage, with both parties allegedly consulting divorce lawyers.

But if their reunion in Spain is any indication, their divorce may never come to fruition. Time will tell.