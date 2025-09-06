Kash Doll Might Be Philly-Bound With Football Boo Za’Darius Smith

Za’Darius Smith signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, ending speculation about a Detroit Lions reunion despite teases from Kash Doll and Smith himself.

Za’Darius Smith is officially off the board, and he won’t be wearing Detroit blue again anytime soon. The veteran defensive end was expected to go back to Detroit, but in a crazy twist of fate…signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Homie signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Birds. Now, this is definitely a shocker to the fan in the D. There were weeks of speculation and social media rumor that he was re-signing with the Detroit Lions. Kash Doll even rocked his Lions jersey on stage. She went live with him on Instagram urging the Motor City team to bring him back. “We both know where I want to be. Hopefully, I can get back to Detroit because the coaching staff and everybody in the front office are great. When I’m there, I feel like a leader and like I can influence the young guys and do great things. Hopefully, I can get back to where I want to be in Detroit,” he said at the BET Awards earlier this year.

But as Lions general manager Brad Holmes hinted in August that the negotiations were not going well. Detroit released Smith because of escalating costs in his contract so they went back to the drawing board. His deal was about to more than double to $11 million. BLOOP! Now, he heads to Philadelphia at a slightly lower rate, but more than I’ll see in my life. The Lions did not want to pay that $11 milli!

But there is more: Smith skipped all of training camp. They did not know what kind of shape he was in. that’s a nice, big red flag for that franchise. I guess Philly feels differently. Smith seems to be excited to come to Philly. He’s talented and his lady can rap! That is what we want to see.

At 33, Smith still has gas left in the tank…and I am sure Kash Doll has some money in the bank! She’s dope!

Za’Darius Smith’s second act just happens to be in Philadelphia.

Time for some Kelly Green, Kash!