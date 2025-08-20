Kash Doll Reunites With Za’Darius Smith After Breakup In Romantic Island Getaway

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kash Doll and Za’Darius Smith quietly rekindled their romance with a PDA-filled St. Lucia vacation just weeks after their public breakup.

Kash Doll and Za’Darius Smith sparked online buzz with a tropical reunion in St. Lucia just weeks after announcing their breakup, sharing affectionate vacation posts on Tuesday (August 19).

The rapper and NFL linebacker posted photos and videos from their Caribbean getaway, showing them cozying up and enjoying island life. Kash Doll captioned her post, “St.Lucia don’t owe me a damn thang and a damn thang don’t owe me Lucia.st.”

Smith chimed in with a poetic comment: “Baby let’s get fly and go to a new planet, we won’t see nobody.”

Their romantic retreat came less than two weeks after Kash Doll publicly declared the end of their relationship. Earlier this month, she tweeted, “At this point of my life I just need to be single.. Zadarius a great guy but we can’t see eye to eye and with all due respect we decided to part ways.” She followed up with, “I’m giving the internet a break also so I’m done with yall too right now.”

Smith confirmed the split with a subtle Instagram Story that read “Single” alongside a walking man emoji.

But the breakup didn’t last long. Days later, Kash Doll tweeted, “I love my mannnn,” hinting that things might not be over.

Their rekindled romance didn’t go unnoticed. One social media user commented, “That’s how a man apologize take you on a trip when you trippin.”

Another added, “See this why I stay outta rich people business.” A third brought up her ex and father of her children, rapper Tracy T, referencing his recent jab about tuition expenses: “Welp Tracy they gone need that other half on that tuition.”

Kash Doll and Smith went public with their relationship earlier in 2025, with family outings and public appearances, including birthday parties and Disney World trips.