Kendrick Lamar’s Probably Going To Rock “Not Like Us” – With A Catch – At The Super Bowl!

Kendrick is going to “step this way” all up in the Super Bowl.

Kendrick Lamar is probably going to crash the Super Bowl with his Grammy-winning smash “Not Like Us,” but there is a catch!

Don’t expect it to be the version we are still blasting on repeat. There’s been no official announcement (yet), but all sources are pointing to K.Dot prepping to play the song. And let’s be real, if Taylor Swift is dancing to it, it shall be done.

Kendrick swept up multiple awards at the Grammys and the Compton legend is standing after defeating Drake. “Euphoria” is the sharper diss track in terms of pure bars, but Not Like Us is the anthem. It become more than a song, it was a rallying cry for everyone looking to send a message.

We are getting that there is an “amended and edited” version of “Not Like Us” that will likely be performed at the Super Bowl. This will sidestep any legal landmines. As we know, Drake has filed lawsuits against Universal Music Group and others over alleged defamation related to the track. He has NOT filed a suit directly against Kendrick himself. And that’s telling. Drake defamed Kendrick in the battle, and that exposes him.

Last year, Drake and J. Cole famously claimed they were “as big as the Super Bowl.” This year, Kendrick is proving who really deserves that title. Bu the way, Mustard even got a deal with Heinz Ketchup. A full-circle moment, considering he mustard up one of the biggest beats in recent history. Aw man, that was terrible! Let me get out of here.

We’ll have to wait and see how this pans out!

GO BIRDS!