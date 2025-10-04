Kevin Gates Causes Speculation With Ferocious New Song, An Alleged Boosie Diss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Gates’ new track “F## Em” is raising eyebrows online with whispers that the Baton Rouge rapper may be firing subliminals at Lil Boosie.

So… remember when everybody swore Kevin Gates and Lil Boosie patched things up? Then didn’t even have a thing to patch up, because they mostly said there was no beef. But, then they “made good” on whatever was going on. Yeah, well the streets are whispering that might not be the case anymore. Gates just dropped a joint called “F## Em” and it’s so raw that YouTube slapped an age restriction on it. That alone should tell you the energy is different.

Now, folks online are already dissecting the lyrics, and some are convinced he’s firing subliminals in Boosie’s direction. Nothing is named directly, but if you know the history, you know the eyebrows are raising. It wasn’t that long ago they were FaceTiming with NBA YoungBoy and Fredo Bang to “squash everything,” right? But Hip-Hop being Hip-Hop, one verse can flip all that back into question marks. Boosie is looking at some jail time and I cannot imagine he wants any beef with anybody. He’s asking Trump for a pardon.

But…check out this line:

“You ain’t New Orleans to Baton Rouge/still in the trenches controlling traffic/you don’t pull up and hop out solo/you ain’t MR. LOUISIANA/ay what’s happenin’/b#### I’m here/I’m Mr. Louisiana…” And this is reportedly Boosie’s chain…

Is Gates really talking to Boosie? Or is this just Gates — unfiltered, uncut and letting stray bullets fly? By the way, he does call out “The DA” and others like “hoes” and whatever. Anyway, Boosie has said over and over, “I ain’t never had no issues with Gates.” But when a record is literally titled “F## Em,” you already know people are going to start guessing.

Don’t get it twisted, I’m not saying there’s a war brewing in Baton Rouge. But if Boosie even thinks this record is about him… all that FaceTime family reunion could be out the window.

Stay tuned…the video is below.