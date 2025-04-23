Kevin Gates Got Floor Seats To Lakers Game & Now Brittany Renner Is Involved In Weird Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner made a spectacle of themselves within the sports and social media world amid the NBA layoffs.

On Tuesday (April 22), Gates and Renner made an appearance together at the Lakers’ first round playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves—where they began trending on social media after being spotted court side. In multiple videos shared by social media users, Gates and Renner can be seen sitting extremely close together and chatting with each other as the Lakers secured a hard-fought game two win against the Wolves. In a separate photo circulating, Gates can be seen intensely gazing at the floor while Renner appears to be gazing off in to space.

Their attendance to the game follows the Lake Show’s veteran star, LeBron James’, suspected indirect shot at Gates over the critical remarks he made about his wife Savannah James.

While their presence at the game came and went without major incident, Renner sparked swirling rumors suggesting building tension due to a message she shared while reposting the viral clip of her and Gates to her story. The two-word caption Renner wrote on the video she shared read “Relationship goals” and featured Gates NSFW song “D U Down.” Gates didn’t back down from the coverage of their attendance to the game, either and shared several posts to his Instagram Story of he and Renner’s NBA date night.

Of all of the commentary to come from the stunt, one in particular perspective on the situation is that James did not appear to have the same energy for Gates as he did for sports broadcast journalist Stephen A. Smith, who he confronted during a tense in-game exchange courtside at a Lakers game last month.

Check out a few of the fan reactions below.

It’s playoffs. Bron ain’t worried about a washed up rapper and converted only fans model😂 — 🦅 RUN IT BACK🦅 (LIX Champs💍💍) (@RollPhillyDawgz) April 23, 2025

Kevin Gates insulted the wife of the most high profile NBA player in the world. Then sat courtside shirtless with a reformed w#### turned Muslim hoping to have a confrontation. Like Pimp C said that N#### retarded — Coach John (@Sauce_MacKenzie) April 23, 2025

Jack Black out aura’d Kevin Gates and he didn’t even try to 😭 pic.twitter.com/9uVmBmLJOR — Salt 💫 (@ilySalt) April 23, 2025