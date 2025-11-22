Kid Cudi Slammed After Saying Michael Jackson Was “Just Music”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi set off the internet by claiming Michael Jackson was “just music,” and the dragging that followed might outlast his entire tour schedule.

Kid Cudi did the equivalent of kicking a beehive this week and the swarm came for him with the quickness. What a dummy! Kid Cudi said something that had the whole internet screeching to a halt. Kid Cudi decided to open his phone, type some thoughts, and suggest that Michael Jackson was “just music.”

Yes, the same Michael Jackson who transformed entertainment, culture, visuals, fashion, dance, philanthropy, and the global marketplace of pop itself. He tried to imply that MJ was limited while he and others are striving to be “multi” and expand creatively beyond the Category of music. The moment the words hit the screen, internet ignited. What was he thinking?

Retribution was immediate and merciless. Cudi deleted the post faster than the Flash on speed. But here is the thing. Deleting the post doesn’t erase the moment. Nobody was buying it. The dragging commenced and flourished.

People were baffled. First of all, Michael Jackson was not “just music.” The man defined entire eras. He was a producer, a composer, a visionary. He invented short-form cinematic music videos. He mastered dance in ways we still study. He put humanitarian work at the forefront of pop culture. He expanded everything he touched. As a dancer, Kid Cudi couldn’t even lift his jockstrap. Michael Jackson is literally in the National Museum of Dance and the Hall of Fame. It’s like comparing the solar system to a light bulb, Cudi and MJ.

I kept asking myself the same questions: What was Kid Cudi smoking? What was he sipping? Who let him tweet without adult supervision? He threw a stone and hid his hand. At least stand on the hill you chose to climb, even if it’s a cliff. HA!

And then the Diddy jokes came. The internet does not get tired.

Hit this link for everything, but some are below.

You DELETED your post?

With all due respect ……

If you think MICHEAL JACKSON was just music, then YOU know NOTHING about Michael Jackson.

How are YOU going to be BIGGER than a WORLDWIDE ICON like Michael Jackson when you are not STRONG enough to STAND ON YOUR OWN WORD? pic.twitter.com/E4U2JtwTOz — THE WORLD HIP HOP AWARDS (@WHHAwards) November 22, 2025

I always hated Kid Cudi’s music. Ni**a was trash — MAADY (@MaadyBK67) November 21, 2025

Cudi I love you but for you to say MJ was just music is ludicrous. Do THE KNOWLEDGE!!! pic.twitter.com/zx4EvtfEZP — BelovedVelly (@AbundantPhon) November 21, 2025