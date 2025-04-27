Lil Kim’s 25-Year Old Ex Claims She’s Holding His Music Hostage

Lil Kim stands accused from her ex-boyfriend who was also her artists.

What a mess!

The ageism in Hip-Hop is taking over and now, Lil Kim is caught up in it. This isn’t a Shannon Sharpe situation, but there seem to be some similarities. Lil Kim has seemingly had a thing for younger men for quite a while.

I’m not judging her for that at all. Basically…who cares? I don’t care personally, but the young man in question cares. Why? This is where it gets diabolical. Apparently, she signed Tayy Brown, the young man she was dating to a record deal. That is a no-no.

Tayy is not holding back.

Tayy is half her age, rounding out at 25 years old. Allegedly, after being in a relationship with Kim, he had a baby with someone else. That did not go over well with the Queen Bee, according to him. The video he posted talks about it, saying she’s mad he had a baby. As fate would have it, Kim has allegedly kept all of his music and is not giving it back to him. Again, his words.

Now, who has ownership of this music? That is the question. This is a business. If she was paying for the studio time or if the paperwork says she owns the masters, she may be entitled to the music.

But the way he’s painting the picture, Kim is a vindictive ex-sugar mama, who got upset with him and is now preventing him from making a living. This whole thing is silly if you ask me. Paperwork is paperwork, and lawyers are retained to lawyer. Get on the phone with him and handle business.

Check out the video below, when things were good between Kim and Tayy.

The way I see it, Kim has to address this at some point. If she does not do it publicly, she will definitely have to do it quietly. To me, she is punishing my dude. At the same time, my boy should have known better. You cannot sleep with the boss’s wife or the boss.

Kim is a sweet woman by all the data I have amassed, but I am sure if you upset her, she can offer up the wrath if needed.

I apologize for talking in circles over something so trivial. As soon as he called Kim “bro,” I should have known it would devolve into crap.

-illseed out!