Lil Wayne, 2Chainz, Juvenile Rebuke Covid-19 To Celebrate Reginae Carter’s Glorious Birthday!

The last time I checked we were in a whole pandemic out here. Reginae went out into the world and celebrated her 22nd birthday out in Atlanta and there was no regard for COVID-19 whatsoever. Lil Wayne, Toya, 2Chainz, Juvenile and a whole bunch of other people were in the party just carrying on with no masks and no social distancing whatsoever.
At this point, I don’t know what to think because people simply don’t get it! And then we see why 70% of all coronavirus cases are afflicting black people. We can’t sit and talk about not wanting to take vaccines…AND not do what we’re supposed to do. Needless to say, the Internet went wild and now Reginae is a trending topic on social platforms. I’m thinking, she just wanted to show off her new implants and did so all last night, right around her father and mother.
I understand I am old school and so therefore that would never be something that I could personally do. But I just know that these people were fully aware of the coronavirus epidemic and continue to party like it was 1999. What happens next? Some of these people are going to go out into the world already sick and spread it to more people, they will get sick, and more people will get sick, and then they will end up in the hospital and infect people like doctors and nurses who we actually need to fight this pandemic.
Let me get off my soapbox and just congratulate Reginae for a happy 22nd birthday.
Here are some of the tweets from Black Twitter!
There are record Covid cases, record hospitalizations and Black infections is up to like 70%!!!