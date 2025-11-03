Lil Wayne, Verzuz & Persistent Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne reportedly missed the Cash Money vs. No Limit Verzuz due to illness, but rumors suggest he skipped it to avoid being labeled a “legacy act.”

Lil Wayne and B.G. are pretty good, but we are trying to get to the truth. And when that’s the case, things may not be as good as it appears to be. Everyone’s STILL talking about the Verzuz that was supposed to bring Cash Money and No Limit together for a night of nostalgia. But there was one major thing missing—Lil Wayne.

B.G. broke down, saying that Wayne’s absence was a sickness. Mr. Bling Bling even claimed Wayne was hospitalized. That’s serious business. We were even worried for a second. But the streets and blogs are whispering.

The talk is that Wayne was supposed to be there, but we knew that. What we didn’t know was that he had his own separate deal lined up with Apple and Verzuz. Apparently (and allegedly), the deal was structured so that his money went straight to him and not through Cash Money. If true, that’s a smart move. They have too much “financial history” to play any games. But it doesn’t end there.

According to Akademiks, Wayne wasn’t sick at all. The controversial “DJ” claimed that Wayne simply didn’t want to be around “a bunch of old people.” Supposedly, he wasn’t feeling the idea of standing shoulder-to-shoulder with artists who’d been hot in the late ‘90s and early 2000s. AK suggested that Wayne didn’t want to be labeled as a “legacy act,” even though…he is. Wayne’s first album came out a SMOOTH 26 years ago.

Wayne’s still one of the most active rappers alive. He tours, drops verses and keeps popping up on features with the next generation. These days, I’m most impressed by Juvie, but that’s another story. Wayne’s 42 years old and he’s got three generations of Hip-Hop in him. I think he’s earned the “OG” tag, but maybe he’d rather fight Father Time.

He might’ve walked away from a serious payday to keep his career “on brand.” I’m not sure what to believe…they both sound good. By the way, Wayne hasn’t said a word.