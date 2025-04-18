Meek Mill Raises Concerns About “Blogs” While Hyping Conspiracy Theory On Time Manipulation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill continues to speak his truth, no matter how unconventional he sounds!

Meek Mill is digging deep into his conspiracy theory bag in his latest batch of tweets.

It appears as though the Philadelphia-bred rapper has been spiraling down the rabbit hole of Twitter theories on his timeline and came across some chilling information provided by the government on the White House official website.

According to a tweet he reposted featuring the screenshot of the site, the government has been in possession of tools capable of manipulating “time and space.” Meek, who appeared to agree with the post, added his two cents in a quoted reply, writing, “After 2020 s### was feeling wocky … I knew it lol.”

After 2020 s### was feeling wocky … I knew it lol https://t.co/cT6xPMW2IG — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 17, 2025

But Meek Mill didn’t stop there. In fact, in a follow-up tweet, he targeted new media by seemingly accusing America of being the biggest perpetrator of false information in the form of “blogs” which he claims are meant to engagement farm.

“It’s people in America literally doing blogs on false stories trying to get people with a lot of engagement to interact to get impressions…,” Meek Mill wrote in part. “80% bots and most of it is defamation of character .. if you notice they aiming at my ‘street image’ lol.”

It's people in America literally doing blogs on false stories trying to get people with a lot of engagement to interact to get impressions … 80% bots and most of it is defamation of character .. if you notice they aiming at my "street image" lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 17, 2025

While Meek’s first conspiracy theory may seem somewhat hard to believe, the case he’s making about his credibility being under fire isn’t nearly as hard to validate. His message actually follows a previous message he issued last month after an alleged West Coast gang member spread rumors about kidnapping and extorting the “Dreams And Nightmares” rapper, which Meek ultimately denied.

Meek Mill fired back at the man, Luce Cannon, after his allegations resurfaced following his recent arrest in Los Angeles.

“This guy must be using a story to confuse his indictment,” Meek Mill tweeted Tuesday (March 25). “Because I never seen him B4 …I woulda put him to ‘gods test’ on the spot! I never even met buddy but I don’t ‘negotiate’ with fake thugs.’ Ask him what chain because all my chains some s### lol watches all 300k up vibes.”