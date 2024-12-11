Megan Fox & MGK Split—Blood Drinking Ritual Failed?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have reportedly split while on a holiday trip, raising questions about their rocky romance.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose whirlwind relationship has consistently drawn public attention, are once again making headlines after reports claim the pair have parted ways.

The breakup came shortly after the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

The Transformers actress, 38, and the 34-year-old rapper reportedly called it quits over Thanksgiving weekend while vacationing in Vail, Colorado.

The outlet reported Tuesday that Fox discovered “material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting,” prompting her to ask him to leave the trip early.

MGK complied, and the couple, who were engaged in January 2022, has reportedly not seen each other since.

While reports painted a picture of an allegedly abrupt split, Us Weekly offered a slightly different perspective, suggesting this could be yet another bump in an already turbulent relationship.

“The pair could very well be back together” in the future, their sources claimed, leaving fans questioning the finality of the breakup. Fox and MGK’s relationship has been nothing short of dramatic.

The two began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of the indie film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Following two years of public displays of affection, matching outfits, and their joint love of metaphysical symbolism, the couple briefly broke up in March of 2022 before reconciling.

Just last month, Megan Fox made waves by announcing her pregnancy with a bold, nude photoshoot that highlighted her growing baby bump, as well as by sharing a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

Fox, who shares three children with her ex-husband, Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, now faces questions about her future with Baker, who is father to 15-year-old Casie from a previous relationship.