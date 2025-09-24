Michael Jackson Got Brazilian Gangs To Defy Government Ban?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michael Jackson’s Brazil video shoot nearly collapsed in 1996 after officials blocked it, leading his team to rely on gang protection in the Santa Marta favela.

Michael Jackson’s Brazil Video Shoot Took An Unlikely Turn With Gang Involvement

Michael Jackson’s music often carried a global message, but he almost failed due to that message.

In February 1996, Jackson’s crew clashed with the authorities in Rio de Janeiro. Why? The King of Pop wanted to film a Brazilian version of “They Don’t Care About Us” inside the city’s Santa Marta favela.

If you know what that means, it means THE HOOD.

MJ loved the hood so much, but the state government shut down the idea. They didn’t want images of poverty splashed across international TV screens. They thought it could damage Brazil’s reputation and scare off tourism.

At the time, they were trying to host the 2004 Olympics. The star and his team refused to back down.

Reports claim the crew bypassed government restrictions by cutting a deal with Marcinho VP, a powerful trafficker linked to the Comando Vermelho gang.

The arrangement allegedly included security and logistical support for an undisclosed fee. This allowed MJ’s crew to set up shop on rooftops and in narrow alleyways that were out of the police’s control. Reports say that a local drug lord’s residence was even converted into Jackson’s dressing room.

General Nilton Cerqueira, Rio’s security chief at the time, blasted the decision. He told the press that Jackson’s team had “skipped” working with law enforcement and instead leaned on neighborhood gangs.

The controversy got even crazier with Spike Lee.

Director Spike Lee defended the move. Keeping it real, he explained that survival in the favelas meant working with those who truly held power.

Clearly, the bosses were those who ran the gangs.

“The right person” had to be involved, Lee argued, because police authority didn’t extend into Santa Marta. This put a spotlight on Brazil’s social and political order.

Filming pressed ahead, regardless of who did not like it. Jackson’s camp reportedly hired 50 locals at $70 each and enlisted more than 1,500 police officers to help secure the zone.

The video went on to become one of his most politically charged songs. Michael banged rhythms on drums with residents of the hillside community.

I still sing the song to this day.

Santa Marta symbolized resilience and the tale behind the video is as infamous as the players.

RIP MJ.