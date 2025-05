Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nelly and Ashanti addressed hairpiece rumors head-on during a playful Instagram Live from bed over the weekend.

Nelly didn’t hold back when trolls questioned whether his hair was real or enhanced, jumping on Instagram Live from bed next to wife Ashanti to set the record straight with a few choice words and head full of proof.

“Hey, yo listen, and for all you m############ that said I got a hair piece or some dye. Ain’t no m############ hair piece up in there, m###########, and ain’t no die n####,” he said, running his fingers through his hair as Ashanti giggled beside him, trying to get him to end the live. “This all me at 50.”

He doubled down, adding, “All you n##### … you’re living the wrong way. Yeah, ain’t no gray and ain’t no dye in this, n####, and this ain’t no m########### hair piece.”

Turning to Ashanti for backup, Nelly said, “M############ said I got a hairpiece, baby. They said, your man got a hairpiece.” She laughed and tried to grab the phone, repeatedly telling him to “hang up.”

Eventually, Ashanti confirmed what Nelly had been saying all along — no dye, no wig—just real hair.

This isn’t the first time Nelly has flexed his age-defying looks. In 2020, he posted a video of himself doing a backflip in front of a group of kids, phone in hand. He captioned it, “45 no gray no dying .. head full of hair… and still got them ups..!!! ps phone in hand and all #40& olderchallenge ..!!! ??”

Now 50, Nelly is not only defending his hairline but also embracing a new chapter as a father again. He and Ashanti welcomed their first child together, a son named Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, on July 18, 2024.

The couple tied the knot shortly after learning they were expecting. “I didn’t want [Ashanti] to be a baby mama,” Nelly explained. “Because we already knew where we were in life. If we’re back like this, this must be what it’s supposed to be.”

The couple’s journey—from rekindled romance to marriage and parenthood—will be featured in an upcoming Peacock docu-series. Nelly also has three other children and helped raise his niece and nephew after the death of his sister.