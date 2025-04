Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The spat between Claressa Shields and “Baddies Midwest” star Tesehki is heating up after Pappose was dragged into the fray.

Papoose found himself unexpectedly pulled into a social media slugfest after his girlfriend Claressa Shields and reality TV personality Tesehki escalated their war of words into a full-blown online brawl.

The Hip-Hop veteran became collateral in the feud Tuesday night (April 22), when Tesehki — sister of Chrisean Rock and cast member of Baddies Midwest — posted a photo of herself alongside Papoose with the caption, “Ya [ninja emoji] know who the champ is.”

The post came shortly after Shields dared Tesehki to fight her on Instagram Live, saying, “Fight me right now.”

The beef started when Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and reigning boxing champion, responded to a fan question by saying she’d beat both Tesehki and fellow Baddies star Ivori in a fight.

That comment didn’t sit well with Tesehki, who fired back in an interview, claiming that although she liked Shields, she could take the champ in the ring if she trained seriously.

“I will beat the f### out of her,” Tesehki said, adding she’d quit smoking and drinking to prepare.

Claressa Shields Urges Tesehki: “Go To Rehab”

Shields didn’t hold back in her reply, ripping into Tesehki’s claims and lifestyle.

“You never said congrats on the m############ world championship,” she said on Instagram Live. “You never mentioned me in a good light. So no, you did not ever like me. And that doesn’t matter to me. But to sit here and say you can whoop some a and you out here popping pills and doing everything you doing? You not gon’ whoop nobody ass. You need to go to rehab and get that s### out of your system; you need help.”

Shields also dismissed the idea of a real fight happening, saying she’d only put up money if Tesehki had a shot — which she doesn’t believe she does.

She continued to drag Tesehki’s street-fighting credentials, posting a photo with the caption, “Tell Zeus Network I’m the real baddie!!!”

She added, “I keep telling these folks fighting for a couple seconds with security guards breaking it up is way different from putting on gloves going 2 minutes with no one to save you, these folks crazy lol.”

However, Claressa Shields decided to put Tesehki to the test, calling her out during a treadmill workout streamed live on Tuesday (April 22).

“B####, don’t ever say you can beat me in no fight when I’m more nastier and meaner in a street fight than I am in boxing,” she stated.

She then challenged, “Fight me right now.”

Tesehki clapped back by mocking Shields’ treadmill video and demanding $1 million for a fight.

She also took a jab at Shields’ boxing résumé in an Instagram Story post. “Your fights don’t make no noise at all babyyyyyy,” she wrote. “All your opponents walk off looking the same way they came.”

Meanwhile, Papoose is showing love to his lady, posting a photo of Claressa Shields on Instagram amid the back and forth.