Papoose Files For Divorce From Remy Ma, Accused Of Hiding Gay Son

Remy Ma and Papoose’s messy split exploded as they traded shocking claims, from ghostwriting to pawned jewelry and secret children.

Remy Ma dragged her estranged husband Papoose into a digital war zone this week as the former couple aired out years of personal grievances, cheating accusations and family secrets in a series of explosive Instagram Lives that also roped in Pap’s new girlfriend, Claressa Shields, and Remy’s boo, Eazy The Block Captain.

The drama ignited Thursday (May 22) after Remy responded to Shields’ recent interview by hopping on Instagram Live, where she claimed “people would cry” if they knew the truth about her relationship with Papoose. She also accused Shields of being misled by Pap, saying, “I feel sorry for ol girl.”

Remy then panned the camera to a room filled with over a dozen neatly packed bags, which she said belonged to Papoose.

According to her, they’ve been sitting there for over a year, but Pap refuses to come get them, adding that she’s been urging him to file for divorce, but he wouldn’t do it.

Nahhhh Remy Ma just went in on Papoose on Instagram LIVE SHEEESH #poloworld pic.twitter.com/ttiCPlMLCM — POLO WORLD (@Billionairepolo) May 22, 2025

That changed Thursday (May 22), when Papoose fired back with receipts—literally.

Papoose Files For Divorce

He posted a screenshot of an email confirming he had just filed for divorce in New Jersey.

“The only reason I haven’t filed previously Is for the sake of my daughter,” Pap wrote. “But when a person wants to be bitter, & clout chase. It turns into a circus. Which can lead to an embarrassment for my child.”

Papoose also accused Remy of lying throughout her livestream, claiming she had just tried to reconcile with him the day before.

“Just lied for a hour straight,” he wrote. “But actions speak louder than lies. You just called me YESTERDAY trying to get back with me. And I said NO!”

Remy Ma Accuses Papoose Of Hiding Gay Son

The back-and-forth spiraled from there. Remy accused Papoose of living off Claressa Shields, saying he has no income outside of managing her. She also alleged that he’s hiding a son because the child is gay.

“He has a son,” she said. “He just doesn’t like his son’s sexual preference, so he acts like he doesn’t have a son.”

Remy Ma says Papoose won’t sign the divorce papers, ignores their son because of his sexuality, claims Claressa Shields’ friends are harassing her, and offers Claressa advice. pic.twitter.com/jW6IhvAfAq — Episodes (@episodesent) May 22, 2025

Papoose countered by claiming he ghostwrote most of Remy’s lyrics and repeastedly bashing Eazy, calling him “The Lame.”

“I wrote 90 percent of the rhymes that came out of her mouth,” he said adding, “I never asked for a penny. I never asked for credit. She’s my wife.”

In another livestream, Remy, with Eazy The Block Captain off-camera, said Papoose didn’t want Shields to travel with him to Sierra Leone so he could “talk to her all day.”

She showed texts and videos from Pap and revealed she has him saved in her phone as “Bozo.”

She claimed he was trying to win her back. “Like I always tell you… if u miss me just say that [laughing emojis]. No need to start an unnecessary fight.”

Papoose Claims He Caught Remy Ma In Bed With Another Woman

Papoose escalated the situation by accusing Remy of cheating with a woman she met in prison, claiming he once found them in bed together—with their daughter in the same bed.

He said Remy “had so much animosity” toward him because he “ended up finding out the truth” and alleged she’s uncomfortable with her own sexuality.

WOW: Papoose claims that Remy Ma is bisexual and that he caught her in bed with another woman. pic.twitter.com/jGvLg0e46M — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 23, 2025

He also played previously released audio of Eazy allegedly threatening to blackmail Remy with proof of their affair. In another clip, Remy allegedly says she only stayed cool with Eazy because he “put me in a predicament.”

Papoose claimed Remy would leave their daughter with him for days while she was with Eazy and said the stress of the situation made him “fall victim to gambling.”

Papoose shares recordings of Remy Ma's new partner, Eazy The Block Captain, confessing to blackmailing her. pic.twitter.com/IMnZO9Y559 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 23, 2025

The mud-slinging continued with Remy sharing an image of a pawnbroker’s receipt from November 2024, allegedly from Papoose pawning her Cartier bracelet.

She followed up with another pawnbroker’s receipt, “from Jan 2023 when you pawned my Cuban for $16K.”

She also urged him to sign the divorce papers and denied that Eazy tried to blackmail her, insisting Papoose was lying about everything.

“​​ONLY person ever try to blackmail me was PAWNPOOSE,” she wrote. “Hence why you on this app now with all the lies you threatened with – I’m a say u a bad mom, I’m a say I wrote ya music I’m gonna leak ya sex tape, I’m a say you got surgery, I’m a say you robbed me, I’m gonna say u on drugs…etc

Eazy The Block Captain chimed in, claiming Papoose is “obsessed” with him, prompting Pap to fire back, referencing their previous altercation.

“I beat the dog s### out of you,” he wrote. “& stomped you out.”

He also called Eazy a “bum who never had jewelry in his life” and Remy Ma his “sugar mama.”

Finally, Claressa Shields chimed in, firing off multiple posts claiming Remy Ma was spewing lies.

She tweeted, “If my breakfast club interview triggered her that much… just wait til I address the lies she told today.”