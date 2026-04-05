Pepsi Withdraws From Wireless Festival After Kanye West Booking Controversy

This is part real, part rumor. We will begin with the real.

Kanye West is causing aftershocks, even in the midst of an epic comeback.

Now, Pepsi has officially pulled its long running sponsorship from London’s Wireless Festival after Ye was announced as the main event. Why would they do that on this fine Easter Sunday? The timing might be tied to Ye’s career “resurrection.”

The corporate exit came Sunday when Pepsi released a statement stating, “Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival.” There was no mention of Kanye, but that is exactly where this turns into a rumor. Keep reading below.

The announcement reportedly came just hours after U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer publicly criticized Ye’s booking. Suddenly, this was not just about music . People have jumped to believe this sponsorship removal was in outright protest of Kanye. And the Prime Minister is making sure his rep is clean too.

The event had been branded “Pepsi MAX Presents Wireless” since 2015, which gives more context. You do not walk away from a 10-year relationship unless somebody in a conference room decides the risk outweighs the reward.

Meanwhile, fans online immediately turned the situation into a mock boycott and Coke is the beneficiary.

One person wrote, “I stopped drinking Pepsi since that situation where MJ got burned. I was a kid and I thought it was on purpose then even more now. Pizza 🍕 tastes better with Coca-Cola.”

Another joked about the competition stepping in, saying, “Coke is your chance lol”

And then somebody else summed up what might be the reality: “I’m not a Fan of Pepsi or Ye but I got a feeling BOTH Will be Fine😂💯”

Honestly, that might be the safest bet. Pepsi is not going anywhere. Kanye is not going anywhere.

Will the Wireless Festival make a move or scramble for a Coke-link up? Decisions, decisions…

Wireless appears to be standing by the booking for now. We’ll soon see. The festival is in July.

Look at this…it might be the last time you see it.